Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:04 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 10:56 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 02:28 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:13 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest swell continues to fill in this morning and spread High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions over north and west facing shores of most windward islands through this afternoon. The HSA was expanded this morning to include islands in Maui County. This swell will be reinforced by a small northerly swell later tonight into Thursday. The next small long period northwest swell arrives from Sunday into Monday. 


Surf will remain small along east facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along east facing shores will build from Friday through the weekend as strong trades return. South shore surf will remain small through tonight, by Thursday a small southern hemisphere swell will bring a small bump in south shore surf through Friday and then fade quickly on Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
