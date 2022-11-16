Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:04 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 10:56 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:28 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:13 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell continues to fill in this morning and spread High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions over north and west facing shores of most windward islands through this afternoon. The HSA was expanded this morning to include islands in Maui County. This swell will be reinforced by a small northerly swell later tonight into Thursday. The next small long period northwest swell arrives from Sunday into Monday.

Surf will remain small along east facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along east facing shores will build from Friday through the weekend as strong trades return. South shore surf will remain small through tonight, by Thursday a small southern hemisphere swell will bring a small bump in south shore surf through Friday and then fade quickly on Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.