Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest swell continues to fill in this morning and spread High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions over north and west facing shores of most windward islands through this afternoon. The HSA was expanded this morning to include islands in Maui County. This swell will be reinforced by a small northerly swell later tonight into Thursday. The next small long period northwest swell arrives from Sunday into Monday.
Surf will remain small along east facing shores for the next couple of days. Surf along east facing shores will build from Friday through the weekend as strong trades return. South shore surf will remain small through tonight, by Thursday a small southern hemisphere swell will bring a small bump in south shore surf through Friday and then fade quickly on Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
