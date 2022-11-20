The 20th Annual Suzuki Maui Holiday Strings Concert takes place on Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at Makawao Union Church. File photo 2019 event.

The noted Suzuki-Maui Talent Education Program returns to Makawao Union Church, presenting an annual holiday concert with a program of classical and holiday music in their first in-person event since 2019.

The event takes place on Nov. 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the suggested donation of $20 is requested. Students 17 years of age and younger get in free with accompanying adult.

Under the direction of Founder and Director Teresa Skinner, the violin, viola and cello students of Suzuki-Maui and Skinner’s Haleakalā Waldorf School’s strings program students will present a program featuring works by Holst, Vivaldi, and Leroy Anderson along with traditional holiday favorites.

Along with the 45-member string ensemble, the concert will feature noted Maui professional performing artists Bob Wills as Master of Ceremonies, Lotus Dancer, piano, Ed Hamilton, guitar, Michelle Romero-Ancheta, cello and Cheryl Lindley, cello, and bass along and Skinner, on viola and violin.

“Our students have worked diligently to present this program for our community and excited to showcase their talents in our 20th annual concert event,” said Skinner, who also leads the Strings Program of middle school students at Haleakalā Waldorf School.

Suzuki-Maui has trained musicians as young as three through adult students. Named after its founder, the late Japanese violinist Shinichi Suzuki, the Suzuki Method applies the basic principles of language acquisition to the learning of music.

Skinner’s musical career began at the age of seven, and soon thereafter became the youngest member of her elementary school orchestra, leading to a professional career as a studio musician while in Hollywood High School, which continues today. You can hear her on numerous tracks by Nā Hōkū Hanohano and Grammy Award winning artists as well as featured in live performances backing up artists such as Smokey Robinson and Ray Charles.

Skinner infuses her life experiences as a professional artist, coupled with the core philosophy of Suzuki’s method of teaching students not only the art of music, but the life lessons learned as well.

“My students fill my being with so much joy and is truly an honor to be on their development journey with them. It is the most rewarding part of my life as a teacher and an artist,” said Skinner.