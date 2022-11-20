Crime Statistics

Molokaʻi man arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

November 20, 2022, 5:12 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A Molokaʻi man was placed under arrest on suspicion of second degree murder after authorities were called to his home and discovered the body of a lifeless female within the home.

A 911 call was placed to Molokaʻi dispatchers at 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from a male about a possible murder at his home.

Police officers made checks at the caller’s residence and discovered the deceased individual within. Checks in the immediate area for the male proved futile, police said.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the male returned to his home and was placed under arrest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Road Closures Due To A Large Brush Fire In Maʻalaea 2Lahaina Gateway Welcomes New Specialty Retailers 3Surfer Pulled Unresponsive From Waters At Kanaha Maui 4Cast Members On Hand For Maui Screening Of The Wind The Reckoning 5Hawaiʻi Supreme Court To Hear Lawsuit Challenging Legality Of Maui Houseless Sweep 6Speed Limit Permanently Reduced To 35 Mph Along A Portion Kula Highway