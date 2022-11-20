A Molokaʻi man was placed under arrest on suspicion of second degree murder after authorities were called to his home and discovered the body of a lifeless female within the home.

A 911 call was placed to Molokaʻi dispatchers at 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from a male about a possible murder at his home.

Police officers made checks at the caller’s residence and discovered the deceased individual within. Checks in the immediate area for the male proved futile, police said.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the male returned to his home and was placed under arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.