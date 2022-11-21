Maui News

Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally, Nov. 23

November 21, 2022, 10:05 AM HST
* Updated November 21, 10:06 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Families who lost loved ones to drunk or impaired drivers participated in a sign waving event alongside police during a previous Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign event. (12.23.21) PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division joins forces with Hawai’i Alcohol Policy Alliance, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the State of Hawai’i Organization of Police Officers, and the family and friends of Hannah Brown for a Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. fronting the SHOPO Maui office on Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. It’s being held in conjunction with the County of Maui’s impaired driving awareness holiday campaign. The event will conclude with the Fourth Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, is an “out of the box” approach to changing the mindset of people who drive impaired on alcohol and or drugs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“All impaired driving fatalities are 100% preventable. We are asking our community to help us prevent senseless deaths on our highways, ensuring others make it home safe to their loved ones,” said Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“We hope that by memorializing Hannah at this event every year, especially as we enter the holiday season, people will stop and think before they get behind the wheel. Please remember there are families, like the Browns and many others on Maui, that have had to suffer the senseless and preventable loss of a loved one at the hands of an intoxicated driver. If you intend to drink, please do not drink and drive; make alternate arrangements beforehand. Working together as a community, we can make a difference and help save lives,” said Lt. Kihata.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Road Closures Due To A Large Brush Fire In Maʻalaea 2Crews Battling Fire In The Hills Above Launiupoko 3Cast Members On Hand For Maui Screening Of The Wind The Reckoning 4Molokaʻi Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Second Degree Murder 5Lahaina Gateway Welcomes New Specialty Retailers 6Surfer Pulled Unresponsive From Waters At Kanaha Maui