Families who lost loved ones to drunk or impaired drivers participated in a sign waving event alongside police during a previous Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign event. (12.23.21) PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division joins forces with Hawai’i Alcohol Policy Alliance, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the State of Hawai’i Organization of Police Officers, and the family and friends of Hannah Brown for a Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Rally.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. fronting the SHOPO Maui office on Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. It’s being held in conjunction with the County of Maui’s impaired driving awareness holiday campaign. The event will conclude with the Fourth Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, is an “out of the box” approach to changing the mindset of people who drive impaired on alcohol and or drugs.

“All impaired driving fatalities are 100% preventable. We are asking our community to help us prevent senseless deaths on our highways, ensuring others make it home safe to their loved ones,” said Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“We hope that by memorializing Hannah at this event every year, especially as we enter the holiday season, people will stop and think before they get behind the wheel. Please remember there are families, like the Browns and many others on Maui, that have had to suffer the senseless and preventable loss of a loved one at the hands of an intoxicated driver. If you intend to drink, please do not drink and drive; make alternate arrangements beforehand. Working together as a community, we can make a difference and help save lives,” said Lt. Kihata.