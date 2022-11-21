Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Mabel I. Domae

Mabel I. Domae

August 25, 1936 – October 8, 2022

Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936.

Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a fifth-year advanced teaching certificate. She taught for over 30 years mostly at Lihikai Elementary School in Kahului.

She was preceded in her death by her parents, Toshio and Matsuko Ihara, and five sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Toshiharu, son, Dan (Bernadette), and daughter, Leigh (Keith) Okamoto of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Kahului Hongwanji Mission on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Visitation: 9 a.m.; Funeral Service: 10 a.m.

Pamela Blum

December 6, 1951 – October 17, 2022

Pamela Rose Blum, 70, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 in Kahului. She was born on Dec. 6, 1951 to Larry Sensano and Jennie Patricia Campos on Lānaʻi City in Hawaiʻi.

She was predeceased by her two sons, Michael David Blum and Christopher Robin Blum. She is survived by her Granddaughter Janessa Blum and Grandson Luke Christopher Blum.

She is also survived by her siblings Ronald Sensano, Edward Sensano, Robert Sensano (deceased), Richard Rabellizsa (deceased), Claudine Lum, Sonnie Jean Augustine, Janice Harrell; Also loved by many family members and friends.

Pamela enjoyed instructing line dancing and Hula dancing. She also took pleasure in practicing Tae kwon do, volleyball, various Arts and crafts and baking. She was a caregiver and an activity coordinator at a nursing home in Pennsylvania for many years before she moved back to her home on Maui in 2015. There she spent the remaining years enjoying her time with family, and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held on Dec. 10 at 220 Noe Street in Kīhei at 2 p.m. until sunset.

Stanley Toshio Kina

August 23, 1949 – October 18, 2022

Lahela Roback

August 23, 1937 – October 20, 2022

Lahela Dollie Roback, 85, of Makawao, Maui passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 20, 2022. She was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Honolulu to Esta Kuʻuleialoha Pung and Anthony Tennis. She often reflected fondly on her childhood in Kakaʻako and Ewa Beach with her Pung cousins and family. She was a proud 1955 graduate of St. Andrew’s Priory. Soon after graduating high school, she moved to San Francisco where she became a professional hula dancer and eventually met and married her husband August Fred Roback of Honolulu. At Lahela’s insistence, the two returned to Hawaiʻi to raise their children. As a hardworking and loyal wife and mother, her love and devotion for her family was without end. She was a devout Christian, a faithful servant of Christ and a proud member of Po’okela Church. After many years of service, she retired from the Maui Water Department. She helped to coordinate the annual Hawaiʻi Marine Corps gathering in Las Vegas, where she loved trying her luck. She enjoyed traveling throughout Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the continental United States.

Funeral services will be held in Makawao, Maui at Po’okela Church on Saturday, Dec. 3 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Another service will be held on Oʻahu at Diamond Head Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. Both services will be followed by lunch.

She is survived by her husband August Fred Roback; six children, Anthony (Jackie) Roback of Kula, Maui; Tracy (Robert) Yuhara of Haʻikū, Maui; Ryan (Kaleialoha) Roback of Ewa Beach, Oʻahu; Jarret (Tina) Roback of Pāʻia, Maui; Moani (Owen) Furuta of Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi; and hānai son Jim (Cindy) Nees of Eugene, Oregon; 18 grandchildren, Pono (Grace) Roback, Lahela Yuhara, Tiare Yuhara, Kekoa Roback, Gabby (Ian) Pascua, Kaleohone Roback, Mikiʻoi Roback, Kaʻanoʻipua Roback, Malia Yuhara, Kapuaonaona Roback, Puʻuwaialoha Roback, Kamālamalama Roback, Kamalei Roback, Kuʻuleialoha Roback, Keola Roback, Healani Roback, Piʻikea Furuta, and Leimana Furuta; nine great-grandchildren, Hōkūlani (Darryn) Kongphan, Zara Māhealani Roback, Braedon Biho, Kaleikaumaka Roback, Pōhaikealoha Roback, Nainoa Okamura, Mālia Roback, Kuahiwi Roback, Keanu Pascua; and one great-great-grandchild, Keahi Kongphan.

The family would like to send a heartfelt mahalo to the kind and caring staff of Hospice Maui.

Clyde Kahula

July 6, 1956 – October 29, 2022

Clyde N. “Bullets” Kahula, 66, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1956 to Shirley Kahula (Carvalho) and the late Clyde N. “Jackie” Kahula.

He graduated from Hāna High school and worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He is also part owner of Hāna Trucking & Equipment Company and loved spending time with his nephews.

Along with his father, Bullets is predeceased by his brother Kevin J.W.K. Rost Redo Kahula. He is survived by his mother, Shirley L. “Echo” Kahula; Sisters, Corrine K. Kahula, Zelda-Mae “Mice” Kahula, Tina-Marie Leimomi Kahula, Khristina K. Helekahi Kahula, God daughter; Aisley Leinani Sakamoto, God sister; Jackie Dee Krause and nephews, Blaze and Xion-Haze.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Norman’s Mortuary located at 105 Waiʻale Road in Wailuku. Family visitations will begin at 8 a.m., Public visitations 9 .a.m, Service at 11 a.m., last respects until 1 p.m. and cremation to follow.

Please join the Ohana Kahula at Paia Community Center 1:30 p.m. for a celebration of life in honor of “Bullets”.

Online Condolences can be made at: https://www.NormansMortuary.com

Constance Riley

August 4, 1933 – October 31, 2022

Constance Anne Riley, 89, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi. She was born on Aug. 4, 1933, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Constance was a seventh grade Science teacher at Jefferson Intermediate, where she also won teacher of the year.

She is survived by sons David (Betty) Riley of Midland, Michigan; Steven (Maria) Riley of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter Barbara (Nakoa Nelson-Riley) Riley of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi; sister Barbara Hammack of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Zoom services will be held at a later date. Contact [email protected] for details.

Elizabeth Medeiros

September 17, 1924 – November 6, 2022

Elizabeth Ann Jones Medeiros born Sept. 17, 1924 in Berryville Va. to Thomas and Maria (Shugart) Jones passed on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Islands Hospice in Kahului. Elizabeth, better known as “Jonesie” came to Lānaʻi, Hawaiʻi in 1946 after graduating from Longwood College with a BS in education to teach Grade 6 at Lānaʻi Elementary and High School. She then worked as the private secretary in the personnel department of Hawaiian Pineapple Co. on Lānaʻi from 1947-1951, where she met her former husband, Joseph Soares Medeiros Jr. Upon moving to Maui, Jonesie worked as a clerk typist in the insurance department at Bishop Bank and a 1st and 2nd grade teacher at ʻUlupalakua School. After a leave of absence due to the birth of her only daughter, Rose Marie, Ms. Medeiros returned to teaching Grades 3 and 4 at Kealahou and Kula Schools respectively in 1954 until 1965.

She took a leave of absence from the Hawaiʻi Department of Education to take the position of Staff Director of Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. which was formed in August 1965 under the Federal “War On Poverty ” program. Along with starting the Grass Roots Project, Ms. Medeiros directed the corporation’s Medicare program, instituted tutorial programs in Maui County and established the pre-school Headstart programs in Maui for 3- and 4-year-olds in the County. Before resuming her teaching career Jonesie remained as consultant for several months when her replacement, Joseph Souki assumed the helm in April of 1967 and also spent two weeks on a team training 80 Guam residents to conduct Headstart programs on the Pacific Island.

Ms. Medeiros then taught at Lihikai School and began training as a DOE administrator. Her administrative track took her back to Kula Elementary School and Lihikai Elementary School in Vice Principal positions and to Maunaloa Elementary School on Molokai as Principal for two years. Elizabeth spent the end of her education career in the Maui District office of the DOE serving as Educational Officer of Special Education, Special Services and Title I.

Jonesie was able to enjoy the services of the MEO Transit vans when she stopped driving. She had formed special friendships with her drivers.

Jonesie was a member of Kahului Union Church while she was working and moved her membership to Pookela Church in Makawao after retiring. In her non driving senior years she attended Waipuna Chapel in Kula.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings – three half-brothers and two younger sisters and brother.

Jonesie is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Medeiros, four grandchildren: Leilani Carvalho, Joseph Labuanan Jr., Kawika (Theresa Jones) Labuanan, Keone (Alysia Durand) Labuanan and five great grandchildren: Ashley Medeiros-Carvalho, Demi Lynn Carvalho. Josia Labuanan, Mahealani Liu and Rocklyn Jones.

Public viewing and service will be held at Ballards Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St., Kahului on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Filomena Larrobis

August 10, 1948 – November 8, 2022

Filomena Barazona Larrobis, but widely known as Mama Fely, peacefully passed away at her home in Kīhei on Nov. 8, 2022 at the age of 74.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1948 to the Late Felix and Late Teodora Barazona in Carcar City, Cebu, Philippines and Married Edilberto Larrobis Sr. on Nov. 19, 1964 in Carcar City, Cebu, Philippines.

She is survived by her loving husband, Edilberto Larrobis Sr.; Her children, Ruben (Elvira) Larrobis, Alfonso (Fe) Larrobis, Marina (Melanio) Amby, Lorina (Leovigildo) Amby, Isagani (Laiven) Larrobis, Rhea (Late Romel) Dialimas, Ronnie (Angelica) Larrobis, Lowela (Rose) Larrobis, Edilberto Larrobis Jr., Rolly Chito (Sandra) Larrobis, Erwin (Gladys) Larrobis; Her siblings, Roque Barazona and Genarra Oczon; 34 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter, Marie Fe Larrobis; and her siblings, Paquito Tampon and Aurelia Barazona.

Mama Fely was a former dishwasher at Lahaina Broiler then became a stay-at-home grandma and homemaker. She had watched most of the Hawaiʻi grandkids and great grandkids when they were still babies. She was also apart of Santo Nino Club of Maui and an active parishioner at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. She will be missed dearly.

A Vigil Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Normans Mortuary, Family Viewing 5 p.m., Public Viewing 6 p.m., Service at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at St. Theresa’s Church, Viewing 8 a.m., Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 12 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: https://www.NormansMortuary.com