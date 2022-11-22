Maui Ocean Safety Bureau’s 4th Recruit Class. PC: Maui Fire Department

The Department of Fire & Public Safety, Ocean Safety Bureau celebrated the graduation of its 4th Ocean Safety Recruit Class at a luncheon ceremony at the Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Four ocean safety recruits graduated from the rigorous 11 week Recruit Training Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Recruit Training Program was led by Ocean Safety Training Captain Zach Edlao, and Lieutenant Jon Kaneshina.

The program is designed to train and evaluate the recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as an Ocean Safety Officer.

Graduating Ocean Safety Officers are: Maluhia Scott, Bryceen Silva, Brody Santiago, and Rachel Hillen. They will be joining the ranks of the Ocean Safety Bureau and will be assigned to current lifeguarded beaches throughout Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recruits received their certificate of completion in a long awaited ceremony. Each recruit received their certificate of completion, presented to them by Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Ocean Safety Operations Manager Cary Kayama.

Graduating recruits were presented with the following awards which recognize those who finished at the top of their class in the following categories:

Academics Award – Brody Santiago: Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Athletic Award – Bryceen Silva: Presented to the recruit who demonstrated high athletic and functional skills assessments throughout the training program.

Most Outstanding – Maluhia Scott: Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, and demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, projected an exceptional attitude, and led their class in physical, academic and functional performance.

Surf 50 Award – Rachel Hillen: Named in honor of the late Ocean Safety Officer, Randy Hillen, this award honors the true passion and ocean safety spirit that Randy was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the ocean safety profession.