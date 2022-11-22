Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis and Maui Food Bank Director of Operations Brandi Saragosa pose at Maui Memorial Medical Center this week for Maui Health’s annual turkey donation. PC: Maui Health.

Maui Health continued its holiday tradition this year donating more than 200 turkeys to the Maui Food Bank. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Maui Health has supported Maui Food Bank’s efforts to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to Maui County residents in need.

Maui Food Bank Director of Operations Brandi Saragosa hands off a case of turkeys to Maui Food Bank driver Keanu Miller, at Maui Memorial Medical Center this week. PC: Maui Health.

Additionally, last week and every November since 2017, each of Maui Health’s more than 1,500 employees on Maui including at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic and new Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy clinic, and Kula Hospital, was gifted a turkey by Maui Health’s leadership team to enjoy over the holiday. Lānaʻi Community Hospital employees were gifted a ham. Many staff members chose to donate their own turkey to the Maui Food Bank.

Maui Food Bank Driver Keanu Miller starts to load the first half of Maui Health’s donation. In total, Maui health donated 44 cases, and over 2,300 pounds of turkey to Maui Food Bank. PC: Maui Health

“Our annual turkey distribution has been such an amazing tradition,” said Michael Rembis, Maui Health CEO. “It gives us time and space to express our gratitude and represents a small token of appreciation for our team’s tireless commitment to taking care of our community. We’re able to also extend our compassionate care outside of our hospital walls by partnering with the Maui Food Bank to help feed our community.”

“This year, especially, with the cost of food increasing, we have more families in need than ever,” said Brandi Saragosa, Maui Food Bank Director of Operations. “We are so grateful for Maui Health’s support each year. This year’s donation of over 2,300 pounds of turkey will help our partner agencies be able to serve hot Thanksgiving meals and help put a turkey on the table for so many families across Maui County.”