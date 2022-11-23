Henry Kapono. PC: Lezlee Kaʻaihue

Tickets go on sale today for “Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K,” featuring Henry Kapono and fellow musicians in a salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono.

The performance is in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

This all-C&K music concert will also feature Henry’s special guest musicians Alx Kawakami, Johnny Valentine, and Gaylord Holomalia along with band members Matt Krahula, Wendell Ching, and Lopaka Colon.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to MACC members and on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to the general public.

The concert will feature classic hits such as We’re All Alone, Lifetime Party, Sailin’, Gotta Get Away, Sunshine Love, Highway in the Sun and many more.

Grammy-nominated, twenty-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner, and 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Henry Kapono features THE SONGS OF C&K. The concert celebrates the laid-back island rock of Cecilio & Kapono (affectionately known as C&K), the group that rocketed into fame in the ’70s and remains influential in Hawaiߵi’s music scene.

2021 Favorite Entertainer of the year, Henry Kapono is a performer who has it all – vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, composer, thrilling performer, audience favorite—and multiple honors and awards, including a Grammy nomination. He has taken home 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best EP, Compilation of the Year, and is the recipient of the 2021 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Contemporary Album of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year, for Henry’s House.

This 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner for Hawai’i’s Favorite Entertainer of the Year, Johnny Valentine has spent his life focused on making people happy through the power of music and constantly sharing his talent across the state at a variety of venues. As he continues his prestigious solo career, Johnny is known as one of Hawaiߵi’s hardest working musicians and is highly sought after to perform with many local, national, and international musicians. While he loves entertaining, Johnny is equally passionate about working in the recording studio as a producer and has produced 22 CDs to date.

Alx Kawakami has made a name for himself with his songwriting and energetic live performances. His ability to compose and sing catchy jingles and theme songs for companies locally and in Japan and has garnered him several Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. When working with Producer Ken Caillat (of Fleetwood Mac), he likened Alx’s voice to that of a national legend, and began to call him the “Hawaiian James Taylor.” Having been raised in a musical family, he was mentored by his father Lloyd, who was a professional musician and a member of the original C&K band.

Award–winning musician, producer, engineer, songwriter and studio manager, Gaylord Holomalia started out as a member of the seminal 70s band Country Comfort and currently the keyboardist of the ground breaking band Kalapana. Highly sought after for his musical ability, he has recorded and performed with C&K, Brother Noland, Olomana, HenryKapono and the Mackey Feary Band. Gaylord has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and in 1997,he won the Album of the Year for producing In Dis Life with Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole. He has also earned gold and platinum albums for Crosby, Stills and Nash’s Daylight Again album.

Tickets are $15, $35, $45, $55 and a limited amount of $125 premium seats plus applicable fees. Discounts for MACC members are available.

MACC members receive a 10% discount. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]