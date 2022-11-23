PC: Wendy Osher

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019.

Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).

For October, Maui County hotels reported ADR at $528 and occupancy of 65.1%.

The data was compiled by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism as part of its Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report for the month of October, which utilized data compiled by Transparent Intelligence, Inc.

Vacation rentals across Hawaiʻi reported increases in supply, demand, and average daily rate, with lower occupancy in October 2022 compared to October 2021. In comparison to pre-pandemic October 2019, ADR was higher in October 2022, but vacation rental supply, demand and occupancy were lower, according to the report.

In October 2022, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 650,400 unit nights (+10.7% vs. 2021, -31.5% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 376,700 unit nights (+9.0% vs. 2021, -45.4% vs. 2019). This combination resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 57.9% (-0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -14.7 percentage points vs. 2019) for October. Occupancy for Hawai‘i’s hotels was 72% in October 2022.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in October was $289 (+18.9% vs. 2021, +50.9% vs. 2019). By comparison the ADR for hotels was $338 in October 2022. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.

A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in private home, or shared room/space in private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

Other Island Highlights compiled by DBEDT:

O‘ahu vacation rental supply was 185,300 available unit nights (+13.8% vs. 2021, -28.0% vs. 2019). Unit demand was 106,700 unit nights (+22.6% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 57.6% occupancy (+4.1 percentage points vs. 2021, -14.8 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $217 (+16.6% vs. 2021, +35.8% vs. 2019). In comparison, O‘ahu hotels reported ADR at $254 and occupancy of 73.2% for October 2022.

The island of Hawai‘i vacation rental supply was 156,100 available unit nights (+15.2% vs. 2021, -30.6% vs. 2019) in October. Unit demand was 80,600 unit nights (+2.1% vs. 2021, -43.9% vs. 2019), resulting in 51.6% occupancy (-6.6 percentage points vs. 2021, -12.2 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $240 (+17.0% vs. 2021, +62.7% vs. 2019). Hawai‘i Island hotels reported ADR at $361 and occupancy of 75.1%.

Kaua‘i had the fewest number of available vacation rental unit nights in October at 97,000 (+16.4% vs. 2021, -32.6% vs. 2019). Unit demand was 54,400 unit nights (+7.8% vs. 2021, -47.8% vs. 2019), resulting in 56.1% occupancy (-4.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -16.3 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $370 (+13.8% vs. 2021, +61.1% vs. 2019). Kaua‘i hotels reported ADR at $364 and occupancy of 78.7%.