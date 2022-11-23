The County of Maui has a new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax. The portal opens for use on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment.

Maui County taxpayers (including agents enrolled in the Bulk Filers Program) will be able to pay online using the county’s new and improved transient accommodations tax payment portal, serviced by Sturgis Web Services in collaboration with Maui, Hawai‘i, and Kaua‘i counties.

The new service streamlines the payment process, is more user-friendly, and offers the following enhanced features:

Secure user profiles with user-defined logon IDs and passwords.

Users may register multiple State Transient Accommodations numbers under a single profile.

Accepts payments for three counties within the State of Hawai‘i (excludes City & County of Honolulu).

Allows verification of State TA number during registration to confirm identity.

Allows taxpayer to add, delete, or edit accounts under the registered user profile.

Calculates County TAT amount, including penalty and interest, based on payment date.

Provides taxpayer’s payment history.

Reconciles County TAT amount to the State’s reported taxable proceeds.

Accepts payments from credit/debit cards, PayPal, and eCheck.

A convenience fee will be applied to payments made by debit or credit cards; no fees are assessed for payments made via eCheck.

Sturgis Web Services provides the highest level of security and encryption.

The new link to access the payment portal will also be displayed on the County’s MCTAT website at www.mauicounty.gov/tat. The last day to make online payments on the current Bank of Hawaiʻi’s Direct Biller site will be Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (Hawaiʻi Standard Time). Current users of the Direct Biller site are highly encouraged to delete the website address https://secure.directbiller.com/db-payer-ui/#/login from your Internet browser’s Favorites or Bookmarks.

Taxpayers are reminded that for TAT liability exceeding $100,000 per year, it is required to remit payment by Electronic Funds Transfer. Payments made via the County’s online payment portal will satisfy this requirement.

Walk-in or mail-in payments are also accepted in our MCTAT office. For more information, contact the MCTAT Office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 808-270-7637.