Flooding forces closure of Baldwin Beach Park; Staff shortages shut down three pools

November 25, 2022, 9:15 AM HST
Baldwin Beach Park is closed today because of flooding caused by heavy rains yesterday, and staff shortages are shutting down three Maui County pools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The three pools closed today are: the Kōkua Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool and New Wailuku Pool.

The facilities will remain closed until further notice.

