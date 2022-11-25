Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-30
20-30
20-30 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:52 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:41 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 11:37 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North facing shores will continue to see warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range from Saturday night to Sunday. North swell energy will slowly subside into the first half of next week with surf height trends remaining elevated along north and west facing shores due to the arrival of a medium size long period northwest swell that will peak on Tuesday. 


A shift in swell direction will lead to lower surf heights along west facing shores today, the current High Surf Advisory was cancelled for all west facing shores, except west facing shores of the Big Island. However, another small swell from the northwest direction (290-310 degrees) will also arrive on Sunday giving a slight boost to west facing shores of Kauai through Wednesday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Police Use Taser On Suspect At Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Checkpoint      2Maui Sherbet Makers Find A Cool Niche In Sharing A Family Treat Tradition      3Maui Has The Largest Vacation Rental Supply In Hawaiʻi With 211900 Available Unit Nights      4Arizona Wildcats Win 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament      5Arizona Vs Creighton In Maui Jim Maui Invitational Championship San Diego State Vs Arkansas In Third Place Game      6Flooding Forces Closure Of Baldwin Beach Park Staff Shortages Shut Down Three Pools