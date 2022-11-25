Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-30 20-30 20-30 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:52 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:41 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 11:37 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North facing shores will continue to see warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range from Saturday night to Sunday. North swell energy will slowly subside into the first half of next week with surf height trends remaining elevated along north and west facing shores due to the arrival of a medium size long period northwest swell that will peak on Tuesday.

A shift in swell direction will lead to lower surf heights along west facing shores today, the current High Surf Advisory was cancelled for all west facing shores, except west facing shores of the Big Island. However, another small swell from the northwest direction (290-310 degrees) will also arrive on Sunday giving a slight boost to west facing shores of Kauai through Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.