Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-30
|20-30
|20-30
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North facing shores will continue to see warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range from Saturday night to Sunday. North swell energy will slowly subside into the first half of next week with surf height trends remaining elevated along north and west facing shores due to the arrival of a medium size long period northwest swell that will peak on Tuesday.
A shift in swell direction will lead to lower surf heights along west facing shores today, the current High Surf Advisory was cancelled for all west facing shores, except west facing shores of the Big Island. However, another small swell from the northwest direction (290-310 degrees) will also arrive on Sunday giving a slight boost to west facing shores of Kauai through Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 10-15mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com