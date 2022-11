Kaunoa Senior Services sign. PC: County of Maui.

Kaunoa Senior Services announces its December virtual classes for seniors 55 years of age and older. All classes are available online via Zoom and include:

New classes:

Unboxed: Learn how to use the Ninja Foodi Heat iQ Blender, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Bonus: Preorder Grab-n-Go Suppers for $5.

Unboxed: Learn how to use the Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo & Air Fryer, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Bonus: Preorder Grab-n-Go Suppers for $5.

Fruit Orchard Management, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 8.

Geography of Africa, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Introduction to Apple Watch, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 15.

Wellness and Fitness:

Move It Mondays! at 8 a.m. Mondays, Dec. 5 – 19

Walk It! from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 5 – 19

Stretching at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 6 – 20

Yoga – Level 1 at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 6 – 20

Interval Training at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Dec. 2 – 16

Exercise with Weights and Bands at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7 – 14

Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 – 15

Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 – 15

Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 – 15

Line Dance Intermediate Level at 9 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1 – 15

Line Dance Beginners – Improver Level from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 5 – 19

Arts & Crafts Favorites:

Bamboo Watercolor Painting from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and 13

Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting "Poinsettia" at 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14

For class descriptions and to register call 808-270-7308, option 3 or 808-270-4310. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes. In-person classes are also available at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville and West Maui Senior Center. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter please visit http://mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.