













































All Hawaiʻi Island schools remain open today

Update: 5:33 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

As of 5:30 a.m. all HIDOE campuses on Hawaiʻi Island will be open to staff and students today, Nov. 28, as the Department continues to monitor the potential impacts of the Mauna Loa eruption. Civil Defense and Hawaii County officials have advised that no school closures are needed at this time; mandatory evacuations have not been ordered and school operations can safely continue at this time.

Eruption continues, lava activity remains at summit

Update: 2:47 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

The eruption continues at the summit of Mauna Loa. “All vents remain restricted to the summit area. However, lava flows in the summit region are visible from Kona. There is currently no indication of any migration of the eruption into a rift zone,” according to a status update issued by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has closed the Mauna Loa summit area to visitors.

Mauna Loa begins erupting again after 38 years

Previous post:

The Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaiʻi Island is now erupting as of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Moku‘āweoweo summit caldera inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. This has resulted in a warning level alert, a red aviation color code for passing air traffic, and an ashfall advisory. There was also a series of earthquakes, including a 4.1 tremor at 11:52 p.m. on Sunday evening, which did not result in a tsunami threat.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department advises that Mauna Loa Access Road is closed at the intersection with Daniel K. Inouye Highway due to the summit eruption. Our Big Island Now sister site reports that shelters have been opened at Old Kona Airport in Kailua-Kona and Kaʻu Gymnasium in Pāhala as a precaution.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an activity notice before midnight saying that lava flows were contained within the summit area and were not threatening downslope communities. Residents were being advised that winds could carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.

Residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows are advised to review preparedness measures by following the guidance of the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense agency.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” according to the HVO notice.

“If the eruption remains in Moku‘āweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls. However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope,” according to the advisory.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency issued an update at around 1:11 a.m. saying, “At this time, the lava is confined to the immediate area of the mountain’s summit, and has not begun flowing outside that area. No communities downslope from the caldera are immediately threatened, and about half of all recorded Mauna Loa eruptions have been confined to the summit area.”

HI-EMA reports that Mauna Loa has been exhibiting increased seismic activity since September, prompting increased monitoring and public outreach.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was 38 years ago on March 25, 1984. The HVO reports that Mauna Loa is among Earth’s most active volcanoes, having erupted 33 times since a historical eruption in 1843. During the last event in 1984, lava came within 4.5 miles of Hilo, the island’s largest population center, according to the HVO.

Resources and links:

No Tsunami following 4.1 Earthquake at 11:52 p.m.

There is no tsunami following a 4.1 earthquake reported in the summit region of Mauna Loa Volcano at 11:54 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Ashfall advisory:

An ashfall advisory has been extended to 10 a.m. for portions of the Big Island. This will result in ashfall accumulation of up to one quarter inch resulting in possible harm to crops and animals, and minor equipment and infrastructure damage. The public is advised of reduced visibility. Individuals with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling the ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth, according to advisory.

Marine Ashfall Advisory:

A marine ashfall advisory has been extended to 10 a.m. “A volcanic eruption is causing volcanic ash and debris to fall over the waters near and downwind of the volcano, depositing ash and debris. A light accumulation of ashfall is expected on vessels,” according to the advisory. This is for the following waters: Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island windward, leeward and southeast waters.