Maui Arts & Entertainment

Free keiki and family programs in Lahaina during the 2022 Winter School Break

November 29, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
Kora Ramey working on cordage bracelet.

Lahaina Quest keiki and family programs are wrapping up the 2022 schedule with four winter school break sessions celebrating Native Hawaiian food, crafts and technologies of the past. 

On Monday, Dec. 19, families with children in Grades 1-6 can join the Mission Art program. Using kapa and ‘ohe kapala, participants will create a piece of art together, and then each participant will make a piece to take home. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the ʻĀpuakehau Cultural Park (also known as the Lahaina Public Library lawn).

On Friday, Dec. 23, guests are invited to join in a game of I Spy History as participants explore the technologies of the past. Guests will experiment with different styles of cordage and make string bracelets. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the ʻĀpuakehau Cultural Park and is for families with children in Grades 1-6.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, children in Grades 3-6 are invited to the Old Lahaina Courthouse to help solve a 19th Century holiday mystery. A series of maps, codes and puzzles will lead participants to a New Year’s surprise. The History Mystery program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants should bring lunch.

On Friday, Dec. 30, guests will explore the uses of coconut, focusing on the foods that can be created from it. This program is for keiki in Grades 2-5, and will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the ʻĀpuakehau Cultural Park.

Space is limited and reservations are required. To sign up or for more information, visit lahainarestoration.org/lahaina-quest/.

Funding for the free Lahaina Quest winter programs provided by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program and Lahaina Restoration Foundation donors and members.

