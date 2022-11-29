Maui News

Governor Ige issues Emergency Proclamation for Mauna Loa eruption

November 29, 2022, 12:08 PM HST
Mauna Loa Eruption (Nov. 28, 2022) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Governor David Ige issued an Emergency Proclamation relating to Mauna Loa on Monday night. 

“We’re thankful the lava flow is not affecting residential areas at this time, allowing schools and businesses to remain open. I’m issuing this Emergency Proclamation now to allow responders to respond quickly or limit access, if necessary, as the eruption continues.”

–Gov. David Ige

The disaster relief period is in effect through Jan. 27, 2023, unless terminated or superseded by separate proclamation.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is advising the public to be prepared for air quality impacts due to the Mauna Loa eruption. COVID face masks like KN95s do NOT provide protection from sulfur dioxide or vog. However, they can help reduce inhaled hazardous particulates such as falling ash and Pele’s hair, when walking outside, according to state officials.

Flights to Hawaiʻi Island resumed their normal schedule today.

“Hawaiʻi Island is open to visitors, and it is safe to view the volcano from a distance,” said Gov. Ige. “Please respect our community and avoid closed areas, residential neighborhoods, and no parking zones.”

Roadside parking is prohibited along much of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway because of the danger from high-speed traffic. Parking is permitted only in designated areas and illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed to protect public safety.

Comments

