Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build in through the island chain today before gradually declining Wednesday. Another larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce peak surf heights well above the advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores. Some of the swell energy may get into parts of west Big Island but a High Surf Advisory for the area remains low at this time. Further out, a moderate period northeast swell is expected over the weekend as a low far to the northeast develops over the next couple of days.
Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com