Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 07:48 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.8 feet 06:53 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 08:52 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build in through the island chain today before gradually declining Wednesday. Another larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce peak surf heights well above the advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores. Some of the swell energy may get into parts of west Big Island but a High Surf Advisory for the area remains low at this time. Further out, a moderate period northeast swell is expected over the weekend as a low far to the northeast develops over the next couple of days.

Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.