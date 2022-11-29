Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 07:48 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.8 feet 06:53 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 12:23 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 08:52 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees) will build in through the island chain today before gradually declining Wednesday. Another larger, west-northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to build Thursday into Friday and will produce peak surf heights well above the advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores. Some of the swell energy may get into parts of west Big Island but a High Surf Advisory for the area remains low at this time. Further out, a moderate period northeast swell is expected over the weekend as a low far to the northeast develops over the next couple of days. 


Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the next several days as winds remain light. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
