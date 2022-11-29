“Unzipping” of the Northeast Rift Zone; Mauna Loa eruption creates lava fountains
“Unzipping” of the Northeast Rift Zone
Update: 2:55 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
The eruption of Mauna Loa continues on the Northeast Rift Zone. Three fissures erupted and as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Only the lowest of the three fissures was active at last report.
Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory estimate that the tallest fountain heights are between 100–200 feet, but most are just a few yards tall.
The fissures sent lava flows to the northeast and parallel to the rift zone. Lava flows from the two higher fissures moved downslope but stalled about 11 miles from Saddle Road, according to the HVO.
Fissure 3 is currently feeding lava flows moving east parallel to the Northeast Rift Zone. These remain at above 10,000 feet elevation and over 10 miles away from Saddle Road.
There is no active lava within Moku’āweoweo caldera, and there is no lava erupting from the Southwest Rift Zone, the HVO reports. “We do not expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone. No property is at risk currently. There is a visible gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows, with the plume primarily being blown to the Northwest,” according to the latest update.
The eruption started at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Moku’āweoweo caldera.
The last time Mauna Loa erupted was 38 years ago on March 25, 1984. The HVO reports that Mauna Loa is among Earth’s most active volcanoes, having erupted 33 times since a historical eruption in 1843. During the last event in 1984, lava came within 4.5 miles of Hilo, the island’s largest population center, according to the HVO.
HVO: Flow is similar to 1984 eruption;
Long-term forecast discussed
Experts from the Hawaiʻi Volcano Observatory, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, and government leaders discussed the short- and long-term forecast for the Mauna Loa eruption during an afternoon press briefing hosted by Governor David Ige on Monday. Details here.
