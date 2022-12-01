Maui News

Hawaiʻi dodges hurricane season with one tropical cyclone that quickly weakened

December 1, 2022, 11:45 AM HST
Major Hurricane Linda in the Eastern Pacific Ocean was captured by NOAA’s satellite on Aug. 14, 2021. PC: Archive image

Hawaiʻi evaded this year’s hurricane season with only one tropical cyclone — a below-average count for the hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Typically, the seasonal average for the Central Pacific basin, which includes Hawaiʻi, is four to five tropical cyclones, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release Wednesday.

Hurricane Darby, the only tropical cyclone of the season, moved into the basin July 14 as a Category 2 hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm on July 15, then dissipated south of Hawaiʻi on July 17.

As Darby passed south of the state on July 16, it brought 1 to 3 inches of rain to the east side of the Big Island and also generated advisory-level surf of 8 to 12 feet for east-facing shores on July 16, the release said. No significant flooding problems were reported.

Moisture from Tropical Cyclone Bonnie that dissipated in the East Pacific in early July moved across the state July 12 to 13.

Several rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches were observed along the windward slopes of the islands, with an event maximum of over 6 inches occurring over the West Maui Mountains. No significant flooding problems were reported.

NOAA’s 2022 Central Pacific Hurricane season outlook issued May 18 called for two to four tropical cyclones, with a 60% chance of a below normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of an above normal season.

Forecasters at the time said the ongoing La Niña is “likely to cause strong vertical wind shear making it more difficult for hurricanes to develop or move into the Central Pacific Ocean.”

Comments

