Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development

December 6, 2022, 1:26 PM HST
Hilarie Alomar

Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio.   

“As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it is an honor to serve,” Alomar said in a press release announcement. “My upbringing in Hilo instilled a commitment to aloha ‘āina, and I’m thankful to have this foundation in support of Kamehameha Schools’ land legacy and mission.”

Alomar holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She is a member of the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter, Lambda Alpha International, and the Urban Land Institute.

“Hilarie brings extensive experience in nurturing resilient communities that allow our keiki to thrive,” said Serge Krivatsy, senior director of Planning and Development for KS’ Commercial Real Estate. “Her blend of urban planning and advocacy for ‘āina and the Hawaiian culture ensures that our projects are community-focused and culturally grounded.”  

In addition, Alomar serves as a board member of Trees for Honolulu’s Future—a nonprofit organization that advocates for the benefits of trees in the community.  

