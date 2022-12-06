Maui News

UH Maui College to host “Giving Back” Open House, Dec. 16

December 6, 2022, 1:12 PM HST
UHMC Giving Back Open House. PC: UH Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host a “Giving Back” Open House on Friday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn of the Kahului campus and Pā‘ina Building dining area.

“Our college is, literally, the heart of our community,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “We’re inviting the public to an event that will be fun and informative. We want to demonstrate that UH Maui College is a great place for students of all ages to come and complete their higher education.”

Hokoana said he also wants to encourage community involvement and build engagement, to bring awareness and raise resources for the basic needs of students. “It’s the season of giving–we want to give back to our community and invite our community to help us,” he said.

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

There will be prepared foods for purchase including Korean Chicken Bowl and a Veggie Meal, with proceeds to benefit basic student needs at UHMC. Featured entertainment is provided by Ahumanu 4, Tarvin Makia and the Maui Dance Club.

Liz Morales of Ahumanu 4 will entertain at the UHMC Giving Back Open House. PC: UH Maui College.

There will also be a UHMC decorated golf cart parade and contest, Maui Mompreneur craft booths, games and more.

UHMC Giving Back Open House. PC: UH Maui College.
Those in attendance are asked to bring a mat, blanket or beach chair and refillable water bottles. For those who are able, non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Maui Food Bank.

UHMC Giving Back Open House. PC: UH Maui College.
Sponsored Content

