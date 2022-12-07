Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2022

December 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
4-6
4-6
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:56 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:29 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:02 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:36 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to fall through the day. Due to this slow fall, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through this afternoon for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. A very small, medium period reinforcing northwest bump arriving Thursday will keep swell from completely falling off, thus holding waist to head high surf through early Saturday along many north-facing shores. Strengthening trades will significantly increase east-facing shore chop. Rough east surf will stick around into the weekend and may near 10 foot HSA levels Thursday night and Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
