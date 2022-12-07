Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to fall through the day. Due to this slow fall, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through this afternoon for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. A very small, medium period reinforcing northwest bump arriving Thursday will keep swell from completely falling off, thus holding waist to head high surf through early Saturday along many north-facing shores. Strengthening trades will significantly increase east-facing shore chop. Rough east surf will stick around into the weekend and may near 10 foot HSA levels Thursday night and Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com