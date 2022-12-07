Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 4-6 4-6 2-4 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:56 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:02 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degrees) swell is peaking early this morning and will begin to fall through the day. Due to this slow fall, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through this afternoon for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. A very small, medium period reinforcing northwest bump arriving Thursday will keep swell from completely falling off, thus holding waist to head high surf through early Saturday along many north-facing shores. Strengthening trades will significantly increase east-facing shore chop. Rough east surf will stick around into the weekend and may near 10 foot HSA levels Thursday night and Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.