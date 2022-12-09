Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2022

December 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-9
6-9 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:17 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:10 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:01 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A moderate size northwest and a moderate size north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday with a decline expected on Thursday. A new very large northwest swell could move in next Friday, bringing warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy for the next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei      2Maui Police Share Insight On Missing Persons Investigations      3Three Visitors From Kazakhstan Cited After Entering Mauna Loa Closed Areas      4Wind Advisory For Portions Of Maui Lanaʻi And Kahoʻolawe Warning For Big Island Summits      5Pwf Whale Spotted Off Maui With Blunt Force Injuries Likely Caused By A Vessel Strike      6New Breakout At Mauna Loa Flow Front Slows The Advance Of Lava Towards Highway