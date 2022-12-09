Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-9 6-9

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:17 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:10 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:01 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated and well above normal through early next week. Surf will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A moderate size northwest and a moderate size north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday with a decline expected on Thursday. A new very large northwest swell could move in next Friday, bringing warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy for the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.