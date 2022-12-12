PC: NOAA/NWS (12.12.22) Enhanced radar.

Posted: 3:06 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Monday.

Maui areas included in the advisory are: Windward West Maui, Windward Lānaʻi, and the Central Maui Valley.

“A new strong area of high pressure building far north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place today. The strongest winds will occur over and downwind of terrain, and in saddle areas between mountains. Winds are expected to slowly ease tonight and Tuesday,” according to an NWS updated.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph are expected.

The NWS says winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.

As a precaution, individuals in areas covered by the advisory should sure tents and awnings or take them down. The NWS also advises that power outages are possible.