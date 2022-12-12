Right: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa opened its doors on Jan. 23, 1963. Left: Today, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa situated on 23 oceanfront acres at Puu Kekaa.

The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa — which opened on Jan. 23, 1963, as the first resort built in Ka’anapali — is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the unveiling of a limited edition Ali‘i Discovery package.

On the resort’s anniversary date of Jan. 23, guests and locals are invited to an enhanced cliff diving experience that will be accompanied by a Polynesian fire knife dance and classic Hawaiian music.

The resort’s sunset cliff dive ritual has been a tradition since the property opened nearly 60 years ago, reenacting the legendary leap of King Kahekili, nicknamed “Thunderer,” who lived in Ka’anapali and ruled over Maui from 1766 through 1793.

“We’re excited to commemorate 60 years with our signature Alii Discovery package and cultural programming that speak to Sheraton Maui’s distinct history, while offering travelers the opportunity to explore Maui more deeply through enriching experiences,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “The Sheraton Maui ‘ohana looks forward to sharing our special piece of paradise on Ka’anapali Beach with the next generation of travelers, as well as continuing traditions with our valued return guests.”

When Sheraton Maui opened in 1963, The Discovery Room was located atop Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) and had many beloved performers grace its stage, including Emma Kapiʻolani Farden Sharpe, a Hawaiian hula performer and kumu hula (hula teacher), Danny Kapoi Trio and musician Rodney Arias.

What was once a haven for dining and entertainment is now the location of the property’s premier, 1600-square-foot presidential Ali‘i Suite. To celebrate the 60th anniversary, the resort is combining its most luxurious suite with opportunities to discover the beauty of Maui.

Travelers who book the commemorative Ali‘i Discovery package can choose from six custom days of experiences to create their ideal Maui itinerary.

The Ali‘i Discovery package is priced at $6,000 per night, with a four-night minimum length of stay, and is available to reserve now through Dec. 15, 2023. Bookings must take place at least one month prior to travel dates, and can be reserved with rate code ES7.

Resort guests also can enjoy complimentary enhanced cultural programming throughout the year including fire pit talk story sessions to learn the history of Maui island, kalo (poi) pounding demonstrations and Hawaiian language classes.

Sheraton Maui Resort is even curating a 60th anniversary Sandbar Mai Tai to commemorate the occasion for $60.

History is infused at every turn at Sheraton Maui Resort. In 1963, the opening of Sheraton-Maui Hotel brought the first mainland commercial flight to Maui carrying dignitaries, movie stars and sports greats to the island on a United Airlines Mark IV DC-8 Jet.

The property’s original nickname was the “Upside Down Hotel” because of the location of the original lobby on the eighth floor. Guests would check into the property on the eighth floor and go down to their rooms instead of up.

Sheraton Maui Resort has even been memorialized on the big screen in “Paradise Hawaiian Style” starring Elvis Presley, “Hawaii – Pacific in Miniature” and “Hereafter” directed by Clint Eastwood.

In January 2020, Sheraton Maui Resort completed a $30 million multi-phase renovation, introducing a transformed lobby with The Sandbar, Ka’anapali’s only lobby bar, a new lounge and reception area, and an expansive lanai and viewing deck.

Other enhancements included a new ‘ohana game room along with redesigned guestrooms. Eighty-three percent of the resort’s 508 rooms and suites feature breathtaking views of the Pacific, and sister islands Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

For more information and reservations, visit www.sheratonmaui.com.