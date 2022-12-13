Maui News

Man injured in apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island

December 13, 2022, 11:29 AM HST
A man in his 60s was transported to the hospital after an apparent shark encounter at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaiʻi Island, state officials report.

The man was taken to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital. Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say that under shark encounter protocols, they will not release the name of the victim, the extent of injuries or their medical condition.

It is unknown if the man is a resident or visitor.

The incident involved a 12-foot tiger shark, according to department reports.

Crews have since posted shark warning signs in the area to alert the public.

This is the second shark/human encounter in the past week in Hawai‘i.

Last Thursday a 60-year-old Washington State woman disappeared after her husband and witnesses reported she was attacked by a shark. An extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui was unsuccessful in locating the woman.

