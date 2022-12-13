Maui News

Oregon woman’s death in Nāpili is classified by police as a miscellaneous accident

December 13, 2022, 5:17 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Police have classified the death of an Oregon woman in West Maui as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

Officers were called to Nāpili Bay at around 12:52 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until first responders arrived on the scene, where life-saving measures continued; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to a department press release.

The victim has since been identified as Nancy Pierce, 67, of Oak Grove, Oregon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled.

In releasing the information, the Maui Police Department extended its condolences to Pierce’s family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mournful Aloha Shared With The Passing Of Princess Abigail Kawananakoa 2Kekuhaupio Keku Akana Named Managing Director Under Mayor Elect Bissen Administration 3Search Called Off For Missing Snorkeler Shark Warning Signs Removed In South Maui 4Hawaiʻi Man Hits 337000 Jackpot At The California Hotel And Casino In Las Vegas 5Maui Mompreneur Event To Showcase 60 Plus Local Vendors At New Uhmc Location 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Dec 12 2022