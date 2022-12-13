Police have classified the death of an Oregon woman in West Maui as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

Officers were called to Nāpili Bay at around 12:52 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until first responders arrived on the scene, where life-saving measures continued; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to a department press release.

The victim has since been identified as Nancy Pierce, 67, of Oak Grove, Oregon.

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, according to police. An autopsy has been scheduled.

In releasing the information, the Maui Police Department extended its condolences to Pierce’s family and friends.