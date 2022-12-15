The County of Maui’s first Climate Action and Resiliency Plan (CARP) status report draft has been transmitted to the Maui County Council Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. It is the first comprehensive strategy for mitigating and adapting to climate change throughout the County.

“This draft plan provides a clear set of strategies to reduce our own contributions to climate change and to build community resilience in the face of current and future climate change impacts,” explained Mayor Victorino. “It’s an ambitious yet, vital plan because the impacts of climate change are becoming more evident in the severity and frequency of natural disasters affecting Hawaii.”

The County of Maui prioritized 25 climate mitigation strategies and 83 supporting actions that should result in a 76% reduction in community-wide Green House Gas emissions by 2050.

The plan also identifies 22 resilience strategies and 84 supporting actions to prepare for, and strengthen resilience to, potential climate threats.

The plan was spearheaded by the County of Maui’ s Office of Climate Change, Resiliency, and Sustainability (CCRS) and developed in partnership with the Climate Action and Resiliency Plan Advisory Committee (CARPAC), the County’s Resiliency Hui and community members over the last 17 months.

The public can read the draft CARP and provide comments at https://www.resilientmauinui.org/pages/climate-action-resiliency-plan. All feedback will be used to finalize the CARP.

For additional questions, call 808-270-7855 or send an email to [email protected]