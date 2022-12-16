Iconic rock band America is returning to Maui. PC: Courtesy of MACC

Iconic band America is returning to Maui for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Henry Kapono is the special guest.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17, for the general public, with MACC members able to buy passes as of Thursday.

The Grammy-winning rock group, America, has been led for more than four decades by original founders, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.

“The power and poignancy of their musical imagery catapulted the group to the top of the charts in the 70s. Of America’s albums, six have been certified gold and/or platinum, and their top tunes, which include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man, Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair,” were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio,” according to a MACC press release.

The MACC is also presenting America in Honolulu with a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Prices for either concert venue are $39, $49 and $69, with a limited number of $129 premium seats available, plus applicable fees.

MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for 10 % member discount and advance ticket purchase benefits. To become a MACC Member, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. For tickets to the Maui concert, log on to MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for inquiries 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by email at [email protected]