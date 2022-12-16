Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|20-25
|15-20
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build down the island chain today producing extra large and dangerous surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight with decreasing trends on Saturday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. These surf heights will trend down to advisory levels by Saturday. Another extra large northwest (310-320 degree) swell will build into the region from Sunday night to Monday morning. This long period swell energy will produce surf heights well above warning levels for north and west facing shores on Monday, and large mixed period swell from the nearby low pressure source will likely hold these surf heights above HSW levels through Tuesday.
No significant surf for east and south shores into the first half of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com