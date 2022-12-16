Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 20-25 15-20 12-16 West Facing 3-5 5-7 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:23 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 11:03 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 02:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Light and variable winds. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:06 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build down the island chain today producing extra large and dangerous surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight with decreasing trends on Saturday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. These surf heights will trend down to advisory levels by Saturday. Another extra large northwest (310-320 degree) swell will build into the region from Sunday night to Monday morning. This long period swell energy will produce surf heights well above warning levels for north and west facing shores on Monday, and large mixed period swell from the nearby low pressure source will likely hold these surf heights above HSW levels through Tuesday.

No significant surf for east and south shores into the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph.