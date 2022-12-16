Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
20-25
15-20
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
5-7
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:23 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

                            becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 11:03 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 02:52 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:06 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build down the island chain today producing extra large and dangerous surf along most north and west facing shores through tonight with decreasing trends on Saturday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. These surf heights will trend down to advisory levels by Saturday. Another extra large northwest (310-320 degree) swell will build into the region from Sunday night to Monday morning. This long period swell energy will produce surf heights well above warning levels for north and west facing shores on Monday, and large mixed period swell from the nearby low pressure source will likely hold these surf heights above HSW levels through Tuesday. 


No significant surf for east and south shores into the first half of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Mayor Elect Bissen Announces Additional Appointments To His Cabinet      2Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says      3Night Closure Of Piʻilani Highway Between Kaonoulu Street And Piʻikea Avenue Planned      4Motor Vehicle Crash At Kahului Beach Road Claims Life Of Maui Man      5Search Underway Following Report Of A Missing Aircraft With 3 People Aboard In Waters Off Maui      6Bayada Joins Uptown Kitchen And Dazzle In Spreading Holiday Joy To Maui Kupuna