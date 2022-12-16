Maui News

No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui

By Wendy Osher
 December 16, 2022, 8:06 AM HST
* Updated December 16, 9:05 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

4.0 earthquake off of Hāna, Maui (12.16.22) PC: USGS.

There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a statement this morning saying, “The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.” The HVO further states: “This earthquake is probably related to a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā volcano and is not related to volcanic activity. ” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The USGS reports the quake occurred about 20 miles SSW and offshore of Hāna in East Maui, at a depth of 13.2 km.

The earthquake in relation to nearby locations includes the following, according to the USGS:

  • Hāna, Hawaii, 19.9 miles NNE
  • Kīhei, Hawaii, 31.8 miles NW
  • Kahului, Hawaii, 39.1 miles NW
  • Wailuku, Hawaii, 40.6 miles NW
  • Honolulu, Hawaii,129.5 miles WNW

By 8 a.m., the USGS’s Did You Feel It? survey logged 100 responses, with the greatest number felt reports generated in Kamuela on Hawai’i Island. The East Maui community of Hāna had just one felt report logged over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Search Underway Following Report Of A Missing Aircraft With 3 People Aboard In Waters Off Maui 2Mayor Elect Bissen Announces Additional Appointments To His Cabinet 3Is Mauis Landmark Fukushima Store Closing For Good Only Time Will Tell Owner Says 4Maui Residents Vow To Pursue Legal Action Over Massive Napili Home 5Motor Vehicle Crash At Kahului Beach Road Claims Life Of Maui Man 6Large Northwest Swell Builds Expected To Produce Surf 20 30 Feet High