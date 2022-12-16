4.0 earthquake off of Hāna, Maui (12.16.22) PC: USGS.

There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a statement this morning saying, “The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.” The HVO further states: “This earthquake is probably related to a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā volcano and is not related to volcanic activity. ”

The USGS reports the quake occurred about 20 miles SSW and offshore of Hāna in East Maui, at a depth of 13.2 km.

The earthquake in relation to nearby locations includes the following, according to the USGS:

Hāna, Hawaii, 19.9 miles NNE

Kīhei, Hawaii, 31.8 miles NW

Kahului, Hawaii, 39.1 miles NW

Wailuku, Hawaii, 40.6 miles NW

Honolulu, Hawaii,129.5 miles WNW

By 8 a.m., the USGS’s Did You Feel It? survey logged 100 responses, with the greatest number felt reports generated in Kamuela on Hawai’i Island. The East Maui community of Hāna had just one felt report logged over the same period.