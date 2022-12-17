Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2022

December 17, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
15-20
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:06 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:50 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 04:47 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 09:49 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest swell will continue to produce dangerously high surf today, but gradually diminishing wave heights and period will lead to a much reduced threat for significant shoreline impacts. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Sunday. 


A powerful low will pass very close to the islands early next week, thereby producing a long-lived and very large northwest swell that will impact the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is likely for most north and west facing shores, with a High Surf Advisory also likely for those north and west facing shores less exposed to the swell. Another large northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. Small surf will prevail along S and E facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
