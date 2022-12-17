Maui Surf Forecast for December 17, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-24
|15-20
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large northwest swell will continue to produce dangerously high surf today, but gradually diminishing wave heights and period will lead to a much reduced threat for significant shoreline impacts. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Sunday.
A powerful low will pass very close to the islands early next week, thereby producing a long-lived and very large northwest swell that will impact the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is likely for most north and west facing shores, with a High Surf Advisory also likely for those north and west facing shores less exposed to the swell. Another large northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. Small surf will prevail along S and E facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com