Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 18-24 15-20 10-14 10-14 West Facing 3-5 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:06 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:50 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:47 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:49 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell will continue to produce dangerously high surf today, but gradually diminishing wave heights and period will lead to a much reduced threat for significant shoreline impacts. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Sunday.

A powerful low will pass very close to the islands early next week, thereby producing a long-lived and very large northwest swell that will impact the islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is likely for most north and west facing shores, with a High Surf Advisory also likely for those north and west facing shores less exposed to the swell. Another large northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. Small surf will prevail along S and E facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.