Maui News
Haleakalā National Park closures due to severe weather
A
A
A
The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District are closed due to severe weather effective Dec. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. All sunrise reservations on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, have been canceled.
For the current weather forecast visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov. Haleakalā National Park will reopen once conditions improve. For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments