Maui News

Haleakalā National Park closures due to severe weather 

December 18, 2022, 6:53 PM HST
* Updated December 18, 6:56 PM
Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District are closed due to severe weather effective Dec. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. All sunrise reservations on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, have been canceled. 

For the current weather forecast visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov. Haleakalā National Park will reopen once conditions improve. For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.  

