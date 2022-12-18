Enhanced radar (12.18.22) PC: NOAA/NWS

Hawaiʻi is in for wet weather as showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds and hail pass through the state tonight and Monday.

The National Weather Service reports a strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian Islands, bringing periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Strong and damaging southwest, or kona, winds will also develop tonight and continue through Monday.

“Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding,” the NWS reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The agency has issued multiple warnings, watches and advisories including the following:

Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands from this morning through late Monday night

for all Hawaiian Islands from this morning through late Monday night High Wind Warning for all islands from tonight through Monday afternoon, for the Big Island summits through Wednesday morning, and Maui’s Haleakalā summit through Tuesday morning. Southwest winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, especially over and downwind of terrain.

for all islands from tonight through Monday afternoon, for the Big Island summits through Wednesday morning, and Maui’s Haleakalā summit through Tuesday morning. Southwest winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, especially over and downwind of terrain. High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Ni’ihau, Kauai, O’ahu and Moloka’i, and north facing shores of Maui from tonight to Tuesday night. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 25-40 feet

for the north and west facing shores of Ni’ihau, Kauai, O’ahu and Moloka’i, and north facing shores of Maui from tonight to Tuesday night. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 25-40 feet Winter Storm Warning for the Big Island summits is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS says light snow accumulations tonight will be followed by periods of heavy snow developing Monday. Total snow accumulations of up to 14 inches are in the forecast, with wind gusts as high as 135 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting snow.

is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The NWS says light snow accumulations tonight will be followed by periods of heavy snow developing Monday. Total snow accumulations of up to 14 inches are in the forecast, with wind gusts as high as 135 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting snow. Molokaʻi Flood Advisory is in effect until 9:45 a.m., Dec. 18, 2022. At 6:31 a.m., radar showed heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms over Molokaʻi. Rain was falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain over the western half of the island. Additional heavy rain will move in from the SW during the next few hours.

*This post will be updated throughout the day.