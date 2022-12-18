Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|25-35
|30-40
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|8-12
|10-14
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A powerful low northwest of the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will bring surf heights well above High Surf Warning levels. There is high potential for wave run-up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the Warning areas, with the most likely time for these impacts being Monday night into Tuesday morning during high tide. This swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but a large northwest swell is possible during the second half of the week. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short-period wind waves this evening into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com