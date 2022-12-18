Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 25-35 30-40 West Facing 3-5 2-4 8-12 10-14 South Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:49 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:27 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 06:05 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 10:32 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A powerful low northwest of the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will bring surf heights well above High Surf Warning levels. There is high potential for wave run-up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the Warning areas, with the most likely time for these impacts being Monday night into Tuesday morning during high tide. This swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but a large northwest swell is possible during the second half of the week. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short-period wind waves this evening into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.