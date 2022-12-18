Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 18, 2022

December 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
25-35
30-40 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
8-12
10-14 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 09:49 AM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce gusty winds. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:27 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce gusty winds. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Southwest winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 06:05 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 10:32 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A powerful low northwest of the islands will produce a long-lived and extra-large northwest swell that will bring surf heights well above High Surf Warning levels. There is high potential for wave run-up onto vulnerable roadways and coastal areas in the Warning areas, with the most likely time for these impacts being Monday night into Tuesday morning during high tide. This swell is expected to drop below warning thresholds Tuesday night into Wednesday, but a large northwest swell is possible during the second half of the week. Surf along south and west facing shores will also see an increase in short-period wind waves this evening into Tuesday due to the strong onshore winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSW 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
