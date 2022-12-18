File background image.

*Sunday storm updates are posted HERE.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, emergency shelters have opened in Central and South Maui at: War Memorial Gym, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); and Kamaliʻi Elementary School Cafeteria, (180 Alanui Ke’Alii Dr., Kīhei).

“Emergency shelters are intended for those who don’t have the option to shelter in place,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. ”It’s preferable to stay with friends or family if possible, because emergency shelters provide space only.” Those seeking shelter must bring everything they need, including food, water, medicines, personal hygiene supplies, and a sleeping bag or pillow and blankets. The Maui Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross are working to activate the shelters.

Both sites are “pet-friendly.” Pets must be secured in a hard-case kennel kept outside the entrance; please bring pet food and water. Arrangements are being made for a West Maui emergency shelter that will be announced later this evening.

The National Weather Service expects showers and thunderstorms, some severe, to continue through tonight and Monday. Periods of heavy rain may result in flash flooding. Strong and damaging southwest, (kona) winds will develop tonight and continue through Monday.

Piʻilani Highway closed between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalakua

Due to flash flooding, Piʻilani HIghway between Kīpahulu and ʻUlupalukua is closed until further notice.

S. Kīhei Road closure due to mud; Kauhikoa and Haʻikū Road closed due to downed pole

Kauhikoa and Haʻikū Roads are closed as of 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022 due to a fallen utility pole.

As of 6:52 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, S. Kīhei / Wailana just south of Kaonoulu is closed.

S. Kīhei Road is closed as of 3:50 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022. Maui police report the area between S. Kīhei and Alu Like Streets is covered with mud. Also, roadways have been closed between Kūlanihākoʻi and Kaonoulu, 551 S. Kīhei going South to Kūlanihākoʻi.

Haleakalā National Park closures due to severe weather

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District are closed due to severe weather effective Dec. 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. All sunrise reservations on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, have been canceled.

Inclement weather forces closure of Maui County pools and municipal golf course

The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to heavy rains and flooding, the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course is closed and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

If weather conditions permit, the course may reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Storm-generated lightning has also closed all Maui County pools. Staff will monitor conditions and follow public safety protocols.