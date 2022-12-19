*Monday storm updates are posted HERE.

Widespread outages across Maui: As of 2:30 p.m., crews from Hawaiian Electric on Maui are responding to outages in the Kahului, Kīhei, Makawao, Nāpili and Kāʻanapali areas. Restoration efforts also continuing for Haʻikū to Hāna area, Upcountry, including Olinda and Piʻiholo, Kula and ʻUlupalakua as well as Olowalu and Wailuku areas. There are also outages in parts of Wailea, and the Waiʻinu-Waiʻale area.

Temporary outage at some Kaiser Maui facilities: As of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, Kaiser Permanente Maui reports it is experiencing power outages at some of its Maui facilities. The facilities remain open for urgent needs and Kaiser is hopeful the issues will resolve soon. Patients who wish to rescheduled can call 833-833-3333.

Hawaiian Electric advises the public to watch out for downed power lines. “Don’t touch it and stay at least 30 feet away. Beware of any objects it may come into contact with,” according to HECO. The public is advised to report downed lines to the company’s 24/7 Trouble Line at 808-871-7777 for Maui or 1-877-871-8461 for Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Previous updates:

Power restored to Pāʻia area: As of 9:40 a.m., power was restored to all customers in the Spreckelsville/Hāna Highway/Stable Road/Pāʻia Mini-bypass area. To report an outage, call the Hawaiian Electric trouble line at 871-7777.

220 without power on Maui: As of 8:10 a.m., there were about 220 customers without power in Spreckelsville, Hāna Highway, and Stable Road to the Pāʻia mini-bypass area. Crews are responding.

500 without power on Maui: As of 7:35 a.m., there are about 500 customers without power in parts of Upcountry, including Olinda and Piʻiholo, Kula and ʻUlupalakua as well as small pockets in the Haʻikū, Olowalu, Lahaina and Wailuku areas. Crews are responding.