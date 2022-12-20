A rouge gust blew through at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in north Kīhei, knocking down four large kiawe trees on S Kīhei Road, between Ohukai and Uwapo Rd. PC: Janet King

The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.

Parks & Recreation Department Updates:

The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, which closed on Sunday due to heavy rain and flooding, has reopened. County officials say the course is operating normally.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Due to flooding, muddy conditions and/or downed trees, the following County parks are closed for maintenance until further notice:

New Kula Park & Playground at the intersection of Kula Hwy and Calasa Rd. in Kula

at the intersection of Kula Hwy and Calasa Rd. in Kula Baldwin Beach Park , on Hāna Hwy, in Pāʻia

, on Hāna Hwy, in Pāʻia Kenolio Dog Park , 100-124 Kenoloio Rd. in Kīhei

, 100-124 Kenoloio Rd. in Kīhei Kalepolepo Beach Parking Lot, 726 S. Kīhei Rd. in Kīhei

Solid Waste Updates:

Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management announced the Central Maui Landfill reopened this morning at 6 a.m. for regularly scheduled hours: Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Flooding, high winds and debris on Pūlehu Rd. closed the facility yesterday in the interest of public safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Weather-related disruptions and personnel shortages have postponed today’s curbside trash collections, in portions of West Maui, for pickup tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the following affected areas:

Honoapiʻilani Hwy, L. Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Haku Hele Pl, Hale Makai Pl, Hui D Rd, Kahana Pl, Kepola Pl, Kohulike Way, Omaikai Pl, Wainee St, Aea Pl, Akalhele St, Halui St, Hoaka Pl, Mahinahina Pl, Mahinahina St, Olali St, Miina Pl, Puahanui Pl, Uli Pl, Hoʻoia Pl, Maiha St, Pualu Lp, Pualu Pl, Aa Pl, W. Aipuni Pl, Aipuni St, Hanahohano St, Hooli St, Wahinoho Way, Aa St, Aipuni Pl, Ainakea Pl, Ainakea Rd, Akeke Pl, Hamau Pl, Hiki Pl, Ipukula Way, Kahoma St, Kaniau Rd, Kapunakea St, Komohana Pl, Kuʻuipo St, Lokia St, Malanai St, Malo St, Malolo Pl, Nahale Pl, S. Nahale Pl, Wahikuli Rd.

Today’s scheduled rubbish collection in areas of Kahului and Wailuku may be also be delayed. Refuse customers are asked to leave uncollected solid waste on the curbside for collection tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21.