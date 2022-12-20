Maui News

New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays

December 20, 2022, 1:43 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A rouge gust blew through at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in north Kīhei, knocking down four large kiawe trees on S Kīhei Road, between Ohukai and Uwapo Rd. PC: Janet King

The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.

Parks & Recreation Department Updates:

The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course, which closed on Sunday due to heavy rain and flooding, has reopened. County officials say the course is operating normally.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Due to flooding, muddy conditions and/or downed trees, the following County parks are closed for maintenance until further notice:

  • New Kula Park & Playground at the intersection of Kula Hwy and Calasa Rd. in Kula
  • Baldwin Beach Park, on Hāna Hwy, in Pāʻia
  • Kenolio Dog Park, 100-124 Kenoloio Rd. in Kīhei
  • Kalepolepo Beach Parking Lot, 726 S. Kīhei Rd. in Kīhei

Solid Waste Updates:

Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management announced the Central Maui Landfill reopened this morning at 6 a.m. for regularly scheduled hours: Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Flooding, high winds and debris on Pūlehu Rd. closed the facility yesterday in the interest of public safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Weather-related disruptions and personnel shortages have postponed today’s curbside trash collections, in portions of West Maui, for pickup tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the following affected areas:

Honoapiʻilani Hwy, L. Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Haku Hele Pl, Hale Makai Pl, Hui D Rd, Kahana Pl, Kepola Pl, Kohulike Way, Omaikai Pl, Wainee St, Aea Pl, Akalhele St, Halui St, Hoaka Pl, Mahinahina Pl, Mahinahina St, Olali St, Miina Pl, Puahanui Pl, Uli Pl, Hoʻoia Pl, Maiha St, Pualu Lp, Pualu Pl, Aa Pl, W. Aipuni Pl, Aipuni St, Hanahohano St, Hooli St, Wahinoho Way, Aa St, Aipuni Pl, Ainakea Pl, Ainakea Rd, Akeke Pl, Hamau Pl, Hiki Pl, Ipukula Way, Kahoma St, Kaniau Rd, Kapunakea St, Komohana Pl, Kuʻuipo St, Lokia St, Malanai St, Malo St, Malolo Pl, Nahale Pl, S. Nahale Pl, Wahikuli Rd.

Today’s scheduled rubbish collection in areas of Kahului and Wailuku may be also be delayed. Refuse customers are asked to leave uncollected solid waste on the curbside for collection tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Widespread Power Outages On Maui 4Shelters Open In Central And South Maui Flooding Closes Road Between Kipahulu And ʻulupalakua 516 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence 6Coast Guard Suspends Its Search For Missing Aircrew Off Maui