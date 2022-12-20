Maui Business

QKC welcomes new tenants: Tanoa, Football Fanatics, Ekolu shop and local apparel pop-up

December 20, 2022, 7:34 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ekolu. PC: file Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has four new tenants featuring local and sports apparel in time for the holidays.

Most recently, QKC signed leases with Polynesian fashion retailer, Tanoa, and Football Fanatics last month.

Ten-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ekolu opened its first ever brick-and-mortar concept, Ekolu Music & Apparel earlier this month. The pop-up shop is selling Ekolu CDs, ‘ukulele, and Ekolu merchandise including hats, shirts, board shorts and more. The retailer is signed on for a six-month lease and will be open through May 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An additional clothing pop-up called “Lokal Vibes” is selling tees, tanks, hats and jackets across from Zumiez. The shop opened on Dec. 17, and will remain open through Christmas Eve.

“Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants and has been consistently welcoming new tenants in celebration of the center’s 50th anniversary this year,” representatives said.

“We’ve been committed to finding unique retail tenants and experiences that the Maui community will love,” said general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “Whether it’s temporary concepts or more permanent storefronts, we are excited to be able to give guests a range of products and services in one place and some for the first time on Maui like the newly opened Tanoa.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Husband and wife owners, Cindy and Aaron Forsgren, started Tanoa in 2009 with stores in Samoa and New Zealand. Now with two stores in O‘ahu, Tanoa opened its first store on Maui less than one month ago next to Blue Ginger and Ramen Ya.

“In our part of the world, life is simple and we treasure gathering with family and laughing with friends,” said Aaron Forsgren. “We draw upon the colors and wonders of our Pacific Island roots, the design of the tatau (tattoo) and elei (traditional form of block printing), our love for God and the strength of our heritage to create our brand.”

Football Fanatics by Island Sportswear also opened at QKC to provide premium and authentic fan gear to bring all passionate fans together through sportswear. with all major brands for all fans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other local tenants include Cat Café Maui, FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui and Shapers.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Widespread Power Outages On Maui 4Shelters Open In Central And South Maui Flooding Closes Road Between Kipahulu And ʻulupalakua 516 People Taken To The Hospital After Hawaii Bound Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence 6Coast Guard Suspends Its Search For Missing Aircrew Off Maui