Ekolu. PC: file Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has four new tenants featuring local and sports apparel in time for the holidays.

Most recently, QKC signed leases with Polynesian fashion retailer, Tanoa, and Football Fanatics last month.

Ten-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ekolu opened its first ever brick-and-mortar concept, Ekolu Music & Apparel earlier this month. The pop-up shop is selling Ekolu CDs, ‘ukulele, and Ekolu merchandise including hats, shirts, board shorts and more. The retailer is signed on for a six-month lease and will be open through May 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An additional clothing pop-up called “Lokal Vibes” is selling tees, tanks, hats and jackets across from Zumiez. The shop opened on Dec. 17, and will remain open through Christmas Eve.

“Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center prides itself in supporting the local economy through homegrown tenants and has been consistently welcoming new tenants in celebration of the center’s 50th anniversary this year,” representatives said.

“We’ve been committed to finding unique retail tenants and experiences that the Maui community will love,” said general manager Kauwela Bisquera. “Whether it’s temporary concepts or more permanent storefronts, we are excited to be able to give guests a range of products and services in one place and some for the first time on Maui like the newly opened Tanoa.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Husband and wife owners, Cindy and Aaron Forsgren, started Tanoa in 2009 with stores in Samoa and New Zealand. Now with two stores in O‘ahu, Tanoa opened its first store on Maui less than one month ago next to Blue Ginger and Ramen Ya.

“In our part of the world, life is simple and we treasure gathering with family and laughing with friends,” said Aaron Forsgren. “We draw upon the colors and wonders of our Pacific Island roots, the design of the tatau (tattoo) and elei (traditional form of block printing), our love for God and the strength of our heritage to create our brand.”

Football Fanatics by Island Sportswear also opened at QKC to provide premium and authentic fan gear to bring all passionate fans together through sportswear. with all major brands for all fans.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other local tenants include Cat Café Maui, FAM Clothing, The Foam Co., Mise Kimono, Nā Koa, One Eighty Maui and Shapers.