Maui News

Reminder: Full closure of Piʻilani Highway overnight for Kīhei Roundabout work

December 20, 2022, 7:42 PM HST
* Updated December 20, 7:51 PM
The $16 million roundabout at the entrance to the new Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei is under construction. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The full closure of Piʻilani Highway begins tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022) at 8 p.m., between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, and continues through 5 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022).

The state Department of Transportation will close the Piʻilani Highway in both directions at the location, to prepare to reopen the second southbound lane in the Kīhei Roundabout work zone.

During the full, nighttime closure, motorists will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route.

After Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue is reopened, there will be two lanes open in the southbound (Mākena bound) direction and one lane open in the northbound (Kahului bound) direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street access from Piʻilani Highway will be partially opened. Vehicles on southbound Piʻilani Highway can make the right turn onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street and vehicles from Kūlanihākoʻi Street can make the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway. The left turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto northbound Piʻilani Highway and the left turn from northbound Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street will remain closed until the roundabout is completed in January 2023.

Comments

