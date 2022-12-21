Roundabout construction on the Pi’ilani Highway. File photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The state Department of Transportation will conduct another full nighttime closure of the Piʻilani Highway–this time between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue–from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

The closure is being done so that workers can complete the permanent striping of the northbound lanes in the Kīhei Roundabout work zone.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to South Kīhei Road as an alternate route.

After Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When it does, there will be two lanes open in the southbound (Mākena bound) direction and one lane open in the northbound (Kahului bound) direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street access from Piʻilani Highway will be partially opened. Vehicles on southbound Piʻilani Highway can make the right turn onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street and vehicles from Kūlanihākoʻi Street can make the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway. The left turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto northbound Piʻilani Highway and the left turn from northbound Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street will remain closed until the roundabout is completed in January 2023.

The construction speed limit in this active work zone is 25 mph.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through the area. Emergency vehicles and first responders will be detoured to South Kīhei Road. All roadwork is weather permitting.