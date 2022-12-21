Ice covered roads and walkways near the visitor center of Haleakalā National Park at 9740 feet NPS PC: (Dec. 20, 2022) Photo by D. Grissom.

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park reopened at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet remained open until 4 p.m. The Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet remains closed however the parking lot and restrooms are open.

A kona low storm that passed through the island chain earlier this week caused hazardous conditions at the summit, forcing its closure for the last three days. The system also dropped snow atop Haleakalā, with small patches still present on Tuesday. Photos and video are posted here.

The public is reminded to drive the speed limit and stop for wildlife in the roadway, this is especially important for travel in the dark after sunset.

Park rangers were expecting long lines at the entrance station for sunset once the park opened up on Wednesday afternoon.

All wilderness cabin and wilderness tent camping reservations for Dec. 21, 2022, remain canceled. Park communication infrastructure has been damaged by the storm to the extent that emergency response and communication may not be available. Day hikers enter the crater at their own risk.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is now open this includes all trails, Kīpahulu Campground, and the Kīpahulu Visitor Center.