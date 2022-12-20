Maui News

Video shows snow atop Haleakalā; Summit remains closed to the public

By Wendy Osher
 December 20, 2022, 11:00 PM HST
December 20, 11:03 PM
Snow atop Haleakalā, Maui. PC: Ryan Laberinto (12.20.22)

An accumulation of snow was observed along the roadsides near the summit of Haleakalā Tuesday. The observation was made after the most severe impacts from a kona low storm system passed over the state, bringing with it hazardous conditions to the mountaintop in recent days.

Clouds blocked views of the summit from lower elevations.

Tonight’s forecast (Dec. 20, 2022) calls for lows near 35 °F with isolated showers and damaging winds.

The Summit District remains closed to visitors, and sunrise reservations were canceled for Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, marking a third consecutive day of restrictions due to high winds and unsafe road conditions.

Maui Now reached out to a spokesperson with the National Park Service at Haleakalā and specialists at the National Weather Service for details about the weather impacts at the summit. *This post may be updated with further details as information is received.

While it’s not super common, snow does fall on occasion at Maui’s highest peak. Snow fell last year during a winter storm in February and again in April 2021. Maui also got a dusting of snow on Feb. 7, 2020, and additional accumulations through Feb. 11, 2020.  Prior to that, Maui saw snow atop Haleakalā during a winter storm in 2019 that forced the closure of the summit for at least six days. Other snow events on file include Feb. 18-19, 2018, and March 4-5, 2015.

In addition to the Summit District closure, reservations for Hosmer Grove camping, wilderness cabin and tent camping for Tuesday were canceled. Park visitors were advised that the entrance remained closed, and if they drive to the park they will be asked to turn around.

Park personnel are working to clear roadways of debris, assess trails, and restore power to park facilities. 

In East Maui, the Pīpīwai Trail, Kūloa Point Trail, and Kīpahulu Visitor Center in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remain closed at last report. The Kīpahulu District and campground are open, however, access remained limited.

Haleakalā National Park officials advised that the park will reopen once conditions improve. For updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale.  

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

