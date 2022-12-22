Maui News

Kahele seeks to lower the blood quantum to 1/32nd for Hawaiian Home successor beneficiaries

December 22, 2022, 4:47 AM HST
* Updated December 22, 6:39 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) introduced legislation to amend the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 to reduce the blood quantum requirement for successorship to 1/32nd for current lessees and thousands of applicants and their successors on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Applicant Waitlist.

Congressman Kaheleʻs floor remarks regarding the Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act. VC: Congressman Kahele / YouTube

He said the Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation (HHLP) Act is critical legislation for the preservation, protection and restoration of the sovereign rights of the Native Hawaiian people.

“The Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act, H.R. 9614, will fulfill the original objective of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920, as intended by Delegate Kūhiō. Delegate Kūhiō fought for a blood quantum of 1/32nd to qualify for a homestead lease but was rebuffed by powerful sugar, business, and ranching interests. This bill will right the wrong perpetuated against the Native Hawaiian people and address the inequity that exists in current law,” said Congressman Kahele.

The Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act would: 

  • Amend Section 209 of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920
  • Allow existing lessees and an applicant on the DHHL Application Waitlist to designate a qualified relative who has at least 1/32nd blood quantum as a successor beneficiary. 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Video Shows Snow Atop Haleakala Summit Remains Closed To The Public 2Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared 3Maui After The Storm Path Of Debris Uprooted Trees Power Outages And Flooding 4Maui Storm Updates Weather Warnings Road Closures Cancellations 5Storm Cleanup Continues On South Kihei Road Closures Planned 6New Maui Park Closures Following Kona Low Storm Landfill Reopens Trash Collection Delays