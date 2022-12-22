Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) introduced legislation to amend the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 to reduce the blood quantum requirement for successorship to 1/32nd for current lessees and thousands of applicants and their successors on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Applicant Waitlist.

Congressman Kaheleʻs floor remarks regarding the Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act. VC: Congressman Kahele / YouTube

He said the Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation (HHLP) Act is critical legislation for the preservation, protection and restoration of the sovereign rights of the Native Hawaiian people.

“The Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act, H.R. 9614, will fulfill the original objective of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920, as intended by Delegate Kūhiō. Delegate Kūhiō fought for a blood quantum of 1/32nd to qualify for a homestead lease but was rebuffed by powerful sugar, business, and ranching interests. This bill will right the wrong perpetuated against the Native Hawaiian people and address the inequity that exists in current law,” said Congressman Kahele.

The Hawaiian Home Lands Preservation Act would:

Amend Section 209 of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920

Allow existing lessees and an applicant on the DHHL Application Waitlist to designate a qualified relative who has at least 1/32nd blood quantum as a successor beneficiary.

