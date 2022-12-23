Alice Lee, Chair Maui County Council

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that the inauguration of the Maui County Council for the 2023-2025 term, will be held Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui building.

New members are first-term Councilmembers Tom Cook and Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins.

Kathy Collins will host the ceremony, retired Judge Rhonda Loo will deliver the keynote address, and Judge Kirstin M. Hamman will administer the of oath of office.

The Maui Fire Department Honor Guard and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata will also play special roles in the inauguration, Lee said.

“We are so grateful to the participants and everyone who has assisted us in planning and organizing this inauguration ceremony,” Lee said. “On behalf of the council, we wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Lee said the ceremony will be shown live on Channel 53 by Akakū Maui Community Media) and Facebook at facebook.com/mauicountycouncil.