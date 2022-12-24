Maui Activities

Haleakalā National Park cell service, facilities still limited in wake of storm

December 24, 2022, 4:45 PM HST
Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

Operations and facilities within the summit district of Haleakalā National Park remain limited due to impacts from the recent storm, according to a news release issued today.

Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet is currently closed. Restrooms and parking at this location remain open, though. 

Also, Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet is open, along with restroom facilities at this location. 

Response to emergencies within the park may be significantly delayed due to communication issues. Communication infrastructure within the park has been severely damaged by the storm. Cell phone service is currently unreliable. 

Visitors with existing medical issues may wish to consider delaying their trip to the summit due to potential difficulty in contacting emergency services, the news release said.

Comments

