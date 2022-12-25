Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 18-22 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:25 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:34 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:20 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:20 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell arriving today will maintain advisory level surf along exposed shores of the smaller islands through tonight. This new swell will be on the decline tonight, with surf remaining below advisory levels Monday and Tuesday. Additional northwest swells are expected Wednesday through Saturday, and could bring surf back to advisory levels. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.