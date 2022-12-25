Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|18-22
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new northwest swell arriving today will maintain advisory level surf along exposed shores of the smaller islands through tonight. This new swell will be on the decline tonight, with surf remaining below advisory levels Monday and Tuesday. Additional northwest swells are expected Wednesday through Saturday, and could bring surf back to advisory levels. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com