Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2022

December 25, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
18-22
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:25 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:34 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 05:20 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:20 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell arriving today will maintain advisory level surf along exposed shores of the smaller islands through tonight. This new swell will be on the decline tonight, with surf remaining below advisory levels Monday and Tuesday. Additional northwest swells are expected Wednesday through Saturday, and could bring surf back to advisory levels. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small due to the lack trade winds and any significant south swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Legacy Maui Mom And Pop Eatery Cupies Will Have New Local Owners By End Of Year      2Residents Make Waves To Extend Beach Access At One Of Mauis Busiest Surf Spots      3Upcountrys Thai Mee Up Food Truck Gets Doh Red Placard Over Roach Infestation      4Missing Person Washington Woman Last Seen Wednesday Morning In Kihei Maui      5Bissen Names Andrew Martin As Prosecuting Attorney Scott Teruya As Finance Director Jordan Molina To Public Works      6Investigations Into Maui Shark Incident Conclude Additional Information Shared