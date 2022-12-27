Senator Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Tour Red Hill as part of week-long Congressional Delegation Trip highlighting Hawaiʻi’s strategic importance to the US military. File PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

President Biden signed into law the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act authorizing $1 billion for the defueling and closure of Red Hill secured by US Senator Mazie K. Hirono.

In addition to the $1 billion for Red Hill, Senator Hirono also secured nearly $800 million for other military infrastructure upgrades in Hawaiʻi in the annual defense bill.

“Over the past year, I have fought to make sure the Department of Defense has the authority and funding necessary to defuel and close Red Hill once and for all,” said Senator Hirono, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I’m glad that President Biden has now signed the NDAA into law, giving DOD the authority I fought for to safely and quickly close Red Hill. This is about protecting the health and safety of our servicemembers, families, and all of the communities impacted by the fuel leaks. I’ll continue working to make sure DOD uses this funding appropriately in order to safely defuel and close Red Hill without delay.”

In addition to the $1 billion for Red Hill, Senator Hirono also secured nearly $800 million for military infrastructure projects across Hawaiʻi. More information on the military provisions Senator Hirono secured is available below:

Red Hill

Authorizes $1 billion in funding for the Red Hill Recovery Fund. Authorizes the closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oʻahu and $1 billion in funding to support the closure. Develops plans for the closure, clean-up, monitoring and maintenance and post-optimal closure care for the facility;

environmental remediation of ground water at the facility; and

how the Department will coordinate with state regulatory authorities, water utility authority, state environmental agencies and surrounding community. Directs the Department of Defense to appoint a single point of contact to lead the closure of Red Hill and conduct an independent assessment of optimal post-closure care for the Red Hill facility. Establishes a water monitoring program at the facility. Directs a federally funded research and development to conduct a study to determine the range of feasible alternative DoD uses for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and provide to the Secretary a report on the findings of the study. Directs a briefing on the efforts of the Secretary of Defense to appropriately track the health implications of fuel leaks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility for members of the Armed Forces and dependents thereof, including members of each Armed Force and dependents thereof. While not a part of NDAA, the military is taking additional steps to address health implications, including standing up the Red Hill Clinic, administered by the Defense Health Agency, which will be the main medical agency for symptoms and conditions related to the water contamination.

Delivering for Hawaiʻi

Directs the Secretary of the Navy to pay for the cost to transfer customers off the Navy’s electrical system at Kalaeloa to a new system operated by Hawaiian Electric. Authorizes up to $40 million in funding for planning and design for the Waterfront Production Facility at Pearl Harbor Shipyard. Authorizes $446 million for the replacement of Dry Dock 3 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham (JBPHH). Authorizes $7 million for the construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar at Marine Corps Base Kāneʻohe Bay. Authorizes $10 million for increasing safety and modernization of missile magazines at JBPHH. Authorizes $57.9 million for the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters at Marine Corps Base Kāneʻohe Bay. Authorizes $40 million for the C-40 Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Marine Corps Base Kāneʻohe Bay. Authorizes $29 million for the National Guard Readiness Center, Kalaeloa. Authorizes $89 million for the Air Force Research Laboratory, Maui Experimental Site. Authorizes $25 million for the Company Operations Facility, Schofield Barracks. Authorizes $33 million for Water System Upgrades at Fort Shafter. Authorizes $38 million for the Potable Water System at Tripler Army Medical Center. Authorizes a 4.6% salary increase for servicemembers.

Strengthening Our Ability to Protect the Pacific Region

Directs INDOPACOM to submit a report on the international agreements necessary to achieve the necessary force presence in the Pacific, and a plan for entering into those agreements. Directs the Secretary of the Navy to implement the Comptroller General’s recommendations to the Shipyard Improvement Optimization Plan to better understand anticipated costs of the program. Sets a floor of at least 31 amphibious assault ships in the U.S. fleet. Authorizes $78.9 million for INDO PACOM theater exercises. Authorizes $19 million for the Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability to connect training ranges across the Pacific. Authorizes $2.4 million for INDOPACOM Pacific Movement Coordination Center to support collaboration and information sharing across the Pacific region. Authorizes $8 million for the Asia Pacific Regional Initiative to strengthen the U.S. military’s relationships with Pacific region partners. Authorizes $250 million for LPD Flight II Advance Procurement to support the procurement of additional amphibious transport docks.

Prioritizing Sustainability