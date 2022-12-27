Sheraton Maui. Photo courtesy

The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 family travel awards.

The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2023.

The resort, which will celebrate 60 years in January, was built around legendary Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) on 23 oceanfront acres at Ka’anapali Beach.

Family travelers can play at the 142-yard lagoon style pool, lounge and snorkel at world-famous Ka’anapali Beach, learn about Hawaiian culture through daily activity offerings, sample more than 30 flavors of shave ice at resort staple Black Rock Shave Ice, roast s’mores under the stars at the resort’s fire pits, and relax after a day of fun in spacious accommodations like the 665-square-foot ‘Ohana Suites.

“We are sincerely honored to be recognized by Good Housekeeping for our commitment to creating memorable family travel experiences for our guests,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of the resort.

The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs spent seven months evaluating hundreds of travel gear and experience submissions before selecting the winners. They considered attributes that are most important when it comes to family travel, such as convenience, value, service, quality, safety, innovation, inclusion and more.

For travel services and destinations, their analysts visited cities, resorts and local attractions to provide first-hand feedback on their experiences. They also reviewed responses from more than 3,000 consumers who have taken recent trips to weigh in on their favorite vacation experiences, airlines, hotel chains, loyalty programs, booking services and more.