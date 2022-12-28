Maui News

County of Maui Christmas tree recycling available

December 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

The County of Maui, Department of Environmental Management announced a list of options for Christmas tree drop-off and recycling. The County has opened two temporary Christmas tree drop-off sites in Kīhei and Makawao; in addition to the ongoing green waste drop off services throughout Maui County. 

The public is reminded to remove all ornaments and tinsel before recycling.

Note: The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui is not hosting Christmas tree curbside pick-up service this year. Check the list below for drop-off sites in your area. 

Central Maui: Maui EKO at the Central Maui Landfill is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Kīhei: Temporary drop off from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8 ONLY: Kīhei Recycling Center (off Welakahao Road off the makai side of Piʻilani Highway), Daily 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kīhei: Kīhei Compost accepts Christmas trees for donation. They are open Monday Through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hāna: Hāna Landfill is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lānaʻi: Lānaʻi Landfill is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Molokaʻi: Molokaʻi Landfill is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

West Maui: Olowalu Convenience Center is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Upcountry: Temporary drop-off from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8 ONLY: The Makawao Recycling Center (off Makani Road behind Kalama Intermediate School), Monday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please Kōkua, Christmas trees are a fire hazard; it is illegal to dump trees at community centers, recycling centers, parking lots, and along roadsides.  For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.

Comments

